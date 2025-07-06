Emmerdale star's prison romance triggers backlash online

Lucy Pargeter, known for her long-running role on Emmerdale, is making headlines after being linked to a man serving time for a massive drug case.

Reports say the 48-year-old actress has been visiting Elliott Walker, 54, who was jailed for helping set up one of the UK’s biggest amphetamine factories. He’s currently locked up at HMP Hollesley Bay in Suffolk.

Lucy is said to have driven from her home in Yorkshire to the prison. Photos shared by The Sun show her in the car park wearing a white vest and sunglasses during one of the visits.

Sources claim the two may be in a relationship, though nothing has been confirmed. Daily Star reached out to Lucy for a comment, but she hasn’t responded yet.

The story has caught many by surprise, turning heads in both the TV world and beyond.

An insider claimed, "Her relationship has been the talk of the prison because some other visitors obviously recognised Lucy the other day as she’s been on Emmerdale for ages, and Elliott has made no secret of telling other inmates she’s his fiancee."

However, Lucy hasn't confirmed anything yet.