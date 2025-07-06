Sabrina Carpenter reveals advice she’d give to her younger self

Sabrina Carpenter has recently shared one piece of advice she would like to give her younger self.

While speaking on CBS Sunday Morning show, the Espresso hit-maker was asked by a reporter to give any suggestion to her little self who used to make YouTube videos.

“Don’t wear the Fedora – when you think you look really cool,” quipped the 26-year-old.

Sabrina continued that she had “so many phases” where she wore the wrong things.

After a while, the songstress gave it a thought for a while about what she would say to a little Sabrina.

She reflected, “It’s so much more than just keep going, because I cannot sit here and act like there hasn’t been moments that I just have been so defeated or felt not myself.”

“I think it’s really beautiful that all of this is happening at a moment where I feel like very much myself,” continued the 26-year-old.

Sabrina also shared she felt very grateful for the people she has around me including my family and friends because “that is so exciting to me”.

However, the Feather singer mentioned she would say to her little self, “be patient, which has always been, kind of, the story for me”.

“Patience is a virtue,” concluded Sabrina.

Meanwhile, the singer’s new, Man's Best Friend will be out on August 29, 2025