Tish Cyrus recalls sweet moment with stepson Joseph Purcell

Tish Cyrus dishes on her close relationship with son Joseph Purcell
Tish Cyrus shares a close bond with her children, as well as her stepchildren, as she revealed in a new podcast episode.
The 58-year-old music manager became a stepmom to Joseph Purcell when she married his father, Dominic Purcell.
During the latest episode of Tish’s podcast, Sorry We’re Cyrus, which she hosts with daughter Brandi Cyrus, Joseph joined them for a sweet conversation.
“I feel like Tish is the best person ever. I don’t know how to boil it down,” the rising social media influencer said on Thursday, July 3.
The producer meanwhile held back her tears as she looked back at Joseph’s heartfelt speech at her wedding to his dad.
“My favorite thing you ever said to me [was] at the wedding,” Tish recalled. “He started reading his speech, and he said, ‘I never, ever wanted my dad to get remarried, and then I met Tish.’ I was like, ‘That is the sweetest thing.’”
Speaking of her stepchildren, Tish gushed, “I love these guys so much.”
Similarly, Joseph too shares a close bond with his stepsiblings, Brandi, Trace, 36, Miley, 32, Braison, 31, and Noah, 25, as he said, “You guys are so cool, the coolest stepsiblings you could ever want. Talented. Cool.”
