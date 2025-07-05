Sarah Jessica Parker makes bombshell claim about her future life

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3 premiered on May 29, 2025

Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t want to change a thing about the life she is living.

The Sex and the City alum has a bustling lifestyle amid which her kids, whom she shares with husband Matthew Broderick, James Wilkie (22), and twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell (16) are going up fast.

The 60-year-old doesn’t want to slow down any bit.

As shown in the sneak peek of her interview on MSNBC’s The Best People with Nicolle Wallace to be aired July 7, the veteran actor shared, “The idea of leisure is pretty amazing to think about.”

She continued, “But I'm not overly eager for it, because I don't want it until I know that my children are pursuing their next stage of life in their academic careers. When they go to college, I can think about traveling in September.”

The host gave words to her feelings, “When you're an empty nester.”

The six-time Golden Globe Awards winner with her hands full seems to be content with it.

“You don't imagine days where you're like, ‘Hmm, what should I do today?’” she elaborated. “Because that's just not been—no fault but my own—the way I've functioned.”

In fact, Jessica Parker not only does the household chores, but she in fact also enjoys them.

“I love doing the laundry,” she told Wallace. “I love housework, ‘cause when I grew up, it was crazy all the time.”

Though, when she does get some free time in future or when her twins do ‘fly the coop’, the American actress already has plans in place.

“Probably travel more,” she said. “There are times that other countries are at their best, and right now with my children in school, I can't go where I would wanna go.”