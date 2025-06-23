Kristen Stewart praises wife Dylan Meyer's directorial debut

Kristen Stewart makes surprising admission about wife Dylan Meyer's directorial skills

Kristen Stewart is sharing her unfiltered thoughts on wife Dylan Meyer as a film director.

The Twilight actress, who recently wrapped up filming her wife's directorial debut, which Meyer also wrote, opened up to The New York Times about her wife's impressive directorial skills.

Heaping praises on the ultimate love of her life, the Snow White and the Huntsman star said, "Both of our movies reflect us. She had such a different experience—I was so impressed by the elegance in which the movie fell out of Dylan. I had just literally honey-badgered (my film)—I had been so crazy. She had witnessed such mania!"

In addition, Stewart also talked about adapting to different directors' needs as she worked with multiple filmmakers over the years.

The 35-year-old actress said this experience has also changed how she approaches working with different directors, as each project requires a unique approach according to their vision.

For the unversed, Stewart and Meyers tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, April 20, on the auspicious occasion of Easter.