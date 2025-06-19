Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case takes drastic turn

A U.S. court has ruled that Blake Lively must produce messages between her and Taylor Swift related to the filming of the movie It Ends With Us.

The ruling came after Lively's legal team sought a protective order to prevent the disclosure of these communications in the lawsuit filed by the movie's director, Justin Baldoni.

The lawsuit stems from disagreements over the film's direction and working environment. Baldoni's lawyers argued that the messages between Lively and Swift are relevant to the case, as Lively had cited Swift as someone who might have knowledge about complaints or discussions regarding the film's set.

Judge Lewis Liman agreed with Baldoni's lawyers, stating that the requests for messages with Swift "are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims."

The court limited the scope of the messages to those related to the movie and the legal battle.

Lively's legal team had offered to produce all documents sought by Baldoni's lawyers, except for communications with Swift, by the end of the week if Baldoni's team agreed to turn over all video footage related to the movie and unredacted versions of communications cited in their revised complaint.

However, this offer was refused.

Swift's involvement in the lawsuit relates to a scene in the movie that Baldoni alleged was altered under pressure from Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and Swift.

According to Baldoni's lawsuit, the three celebrities praised Lively's version of the scene, pressuring him to accept the revisions.