Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson's popular film gets disappointing update

Director Josh Cooley, director of 2024 Transformer One has addressed the possibility of a sequel.

Cooley's directorial is an American animated science fiction action film based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line.

The film was praised by the critics, who like the storyline, screenplay, animation and voice performances.

However, now the filmmaker has revealed that Paramount Animation is not interested in making a follow up film.

While talking at the Transformers convention BotCon, Josh opened, “I wish I had something to announce, but I do not. What I’ve been told is that Paramount Animation is not interested in making a sequel.”

Even though, he claimed that he has ideas, but so far he doesn’t have any positive update regarding the movie.

The 46-year-old said, “That’s what I was told. I wish we could. I have ideas, too. So, it would have been cool. We’ll see what happens. You never know.”

The film also consisted voices of Jon Hamm, Steve Buscemi, Brian Tyree Henry, Vanessa Liguori and others.