Will Smith dishes out major parenting mistake in raising children

Will Smith has recently opened up about his major parenting mistake while raising his children.

While speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, the I Am Legend actor, who shares two children with Jada Pinkett, shared the biggest misstep he made as a parent.

Will said that the “radical honesty” was not the best method to parent his children.

“We made a very, very, very terrible mistake with our children, and we went with radical honesty,” remarked the 56-year-old.

The Emancipation actor mentioned, “But don’t do it, I’m not advocating for it, I’m not advocating for it.”

“We made a deal from really young with our kids. The deal was if you tell the truth, you won’t get in trouble,” explained Will

The Hitch actor pointed out, “The only way you can get in trouble in this house is if we find out you did something and you don’t tell the truth.”

“It’s a mistake, it’s terrible. Because they do whatever they want and then just come tell you. It’s awful, don’t try it,” stated Will.

Meanwhile, the actor added, “You want your kids to lie, definitely, you don’t want to know some of the stuff your kids are thinking of doing.”