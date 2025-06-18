'Jurassic World Rebirth' first reviews suggest the film is 'beautiful homage to original'

Scarlett Johansson's new film is set to release on July 2

Jurassic World Rebirth has just received its first set of reviews by critics after the star-studded London premiere.

Reactions poured in after the film was premiered in London’s Leicester Square on June 17.

The new sequel features Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis.

Gareth Edwards directorial was praised massively by fans in the early screening.

Critic Barry Levitt was, “Hugely impressed by #JurassicWorldRebirth, a film that understands dinosaurs are both incredibly majestic and utterly terrifying. The ensemble is fun, and Dolores is the GOAT (iykyk).”

Meanwhile, another expressed that the film was a perfect ode to the orgila film. “Loved all the new dinosaurs and boy, are some scary. Get ready to fall in love with Dolores. Loved it and what a beautiful homage to the original”.

“#JurassicWorldRebirth is a roaring triumph and perfect entry into the franchise”, wrote a third critic.

Slated to release on July 2, the new installment of the action sci-fi franchise also features Luna Blaise, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend.