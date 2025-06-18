DC Studios find lead actor for standalone film on comic book villain ‘Clayface’

'Batman' director Matt Reeves to produce the forthcoming movie

DC Studios has confirmed a standalone film on comic book villain Clayface.

Multiple actors were shortlisted to play the titular role. For instance, Jack O’Connell from Sinners, The Hunger Games famed Tom Blyth and 1917’s George MacKay and Suspicion star Tom Rhys Harries.

As per latest reports, Harries, who has worked on film Kandahar alongside Gerard Butler, has signed up to play the DC villain in the upcoming horror flick.

The all new Clayface project is said to be a stripped-down movie directed by Speak No Evil director, James Watkins.

Reportedly, the film is going to revolve around a B-movie actor, who becomes a walking piece of clay after injecting himself with a substance in an aim to keep himself relevant.

Popular horror films’ director Mike Flanagan has penned the script for the new movie, which is expected to enter production later this year.

The Batman creator Matt Reeves will be working as producer on the new venture along with DC CEO James Gunn and Peter Safran.

DC backed Clayface film is set to release on September 11, 2026.