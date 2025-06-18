Uma Thurman makes shocking confession about acting career

Uma Thurman has recently made shocking confession about her acting during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 17.

The Oscar-nominated actress revealed that she has “anxiety” when eating in front of other people.

Uma told the host that she realised about her condition after taking Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) test.

For the unversed, DSM is defined as “one of these check things that psychiatrists do to find out what your neuroses are”.

The Kill Bill actress recalled getting nervous when eating while acting in a scene.

“First of all, you have to do lots of takes,” mentioned the 55-year-old.

Uma pointed out that second of all, “you don’t pick what’s on the menu, and you have to speak sometimes and swallow, and then you start to worry about choking because you don’t want to be chewing when you say that line”.

Interestingly, the Pulp Fiction actress opened up that she wanted to achieve one more thing in her acting career despite her critical acclaims.

“A good eating scene should be on my bucket list of stuff I haven’t nailed,” explained the Burnt actress.

Meanwhile, Uma noted, “It’s like skinny-dipping or something, like one of those things you know that you haven’t done.”