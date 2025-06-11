BTS V makes first appearance after long-awaited military discharge

BTS V made a delightful social media appearance following his long-anticipated military discharge.
One day after he was released from the South Korean compulsory services, the rapper, whose real name is Kim Tae-Hyung, took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, June 11, to share a glimpse from his military days, his reunion with the Wooga squad and many more candid moments.
The 20-slides packed carousel marked the BTS superstar’s first-ever social media post since his official return to the spotlight after a years-long hiatus.
In addition, he took to his Instagram Stories to share a sneak peek of a warm welcome he receive from his Sooga squad, comprising of actors Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik, Park Hyung-Sik, rapper Peakboy and V himself.
V posted two pictures from the group's meet-up with the caption "King is back." The group recreated their 2023 photo, which they took right before V enlisted for his military service.
This time, they wore custom T-shirts with "Welcome" written in Korean to celebrate his return. V reposted the image with a "Thank you."
