‘Lilo & Stitch’ director gives subtle response to ongoing controversy about film

‘Lilo & Stitch’ ending sparks outrage among fans

Director Dean Fleischer Camp has finally addressed the debate going on among fans over the changed ending of Lilo & Stitch.

The live action remake of the 2002 animated family adventure film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. It even dominated Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8 at the domestic box office during Memorial Day weekend.

Even though, the movie earned an impressive amount of money and love, but still there are people, who are not pleased with the ending of the live action remake.

In the previous animated movie, Lilo, Nani and Stitch lives together happily like a family.

But the 2025 flick showed Nani leaving her younger sister behind with neighbour named Tutu, to go and study marine biology in San Diego

Many fans reacted strongly claiming that the filmmaker completely changed the ending, eliminating the true element of the word ‘Ohana’, meaning family.

However, Camp revealed that he wanted to expand the meaning of the term with this new movie.

“It isn’t about blood or paperwork, but love and responsibility for the greater good and for one’s community”, he added.

Dean also thinks ‘you can’t satisfy everyone with these remakes’ as audiences grew up watching such films so they critically judge the new version of a film.

Lilo & Stitch starred Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong along with Chris Sanders, who did the voiceover for the blue alien.