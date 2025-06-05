Kylie Kelce gets candid about Travis Kelce’s sweet bond with nieces

Kylie Kelce reveals why Travis Kelce is her daughters’ favourite

Travis Kelce has been dubbed the “king of the funcles” by his sister in law, Kylie Kelce.

The 33-year-old former athlete gushed about the NFL star’s ability to connect with his nieces on the latest episode of her podcast.

“They just know that when he comes, he's gonna lock in. He's gonna give them his undivided attention. They're gonna be like, can you get on the floor? And he's gonna be, like, already down there,” Kylie told Bindi Irwin on Not Gonna Lie podcast on Thursday, June 5.

The podcast host, who is a mother to four daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and newborn Finnley, quipped that Travis has “a zest” that has been “worn down” in her.

“I get down on the floor, might fall asleep,” Kylie joked.

Praising Travis’ role in the family, she added that she can get a breath of fresh air during his visits, saying, “It is really nice to have someone who is fresh and fun. You got this. I'm gonna have a warm cup of coffee for five minutes and maybe have a shower because that would be nice.”

This is not the first time Kylie has praised the Kansas City Chiefs tight end for his bond with the girls. She previously told People Magazine that Travis is "the absolute best uncle you can imagine," adding, "Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason."