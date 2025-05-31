Vin Diesel breaks silence on 'Fast and Furious' and 'Mission: Impossible' comparison

'The Pacifier' actor congratulates Tom Cruise for 'Mission: Impossible 8' success

Vin Diesel, who has been the mainstay of the world’s popular franchise Fast and Furious, has addressed a major comparison in latest social media post.

The actor is currently busy working on a precursor project of the last Fast film released in 2023.

Earlier today, Diesel shared a video revealing that somebody told him that there is a comparison going on between the Fast saga with Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible series.

To address the matter, the 57-year-old dropped a clip discouraging the resemblance.

He said, “Someone sent to me that people are making comparisons between Fast and Furious and Mission: Impossible – Guys, do you really have to compare everything.”

Rather, Vin encouraged that people should be appreciating the 62-year-old action star and the entire team of the franchise for keeping alive the cinematic experience.

“What you should really look at is congratulate Tom Cruise and the whole team on the success. More importantly congratulate them on the fact that they are fighting the good fight for cinema for theatres and there’s not a lot of us left.”

“They are fighting the good fight to maintain the theatrical experience which I believe is so critical to human psychic”, said the XXX star.

Vin Diesel is set to return with Fast X: Part 2 along with Jason Momoa, Dwayne Johson. So far, there is no confirmation regarding the release date.