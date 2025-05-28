Margot Robbie reveals she didn’t leave Barbie set empty-handed: 'expensive'

Margot Robbie couldn't let go few items from 'Barbie' set

Margot Robbie took home more than memories from the 2023 Barbie set.

Although the actress didn’t manage to bag an Academy Award for her performance in the billion-dollar blockbuster film, she did get her hands on a few "quite expensive" items from the set.

While offering a tour of her production company LuckyChap Entertainment office in Los Angeles to Architectural Digest on Tuesday, May 27, the film producer revealed she took a set of chairs from the Barbie set.

"The chairs are actually in the Barbie movie when you’re in the Mattel CEO office, and all the Mattel Guys are sitting around on the pink chairs," she said, adding that Scarlett Hessian, a London-based interior designer, helped her transform the hot pink chairs into a more modern fit.

"We just had them reupholstered,because at the end of the movie — I mean, they were quite expensive, actually — I was like, 'Wait, what’s going to happen to these chairs?'" the Suicide Squad actress explained.

The chairs are now kept in the center hallway space, which is used as a "central hub" for Robie’s production employees, with the new rusty orange offset checkered fabric that perfectly fits the mid-century modern-inspired workspace.

It is pertinent to note that Robbie did not receive a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars, despite the film earning eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

However, at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in January 2024, she and director Greta Gerwig won the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award for the film's massive success.