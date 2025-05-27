'Lilo & Stitch' director teases sequel after box office success

'Lilo & Stitch' directors offer inside glimpse into upcoming sequel

Lilo & Stitch directors are offering an inside glimpse into the sequel, shortly after the success of the first instalment.

During an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal on May 20, Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman teased the film’s expected sequel.

He told the outlet, "It feels like it’s going to work very well, and it’s the kind of property that lends itself to more.”

This comes hot on the heels of the live action’s major box office success following its release on May 25, 2025.

Not only did the film earn $126 million over the Memorial Day weekend, it went on to smash around $183 million in the country.

In a statement to Disney, director Dean Fleischer Camp explained why it was crucial to pay tribute to the 2002 film.

He said, "We tried to adapt it in a way that paid loving tribute to the original but wasn’t a one-to-one literal translation.

"We were very clear-eyed about the fact that animation and live action are two completely different mediums. There are things you can do well in live-action that you can’t in animation, and vice versa."

For the unversed, Disney is currently gearing up for other live-action films, including Moana and The Aristocats.