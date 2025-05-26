Bessie Carter hits back at 'nepo baby' claims

Bessie Carter, daughter of well-known actors Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter, has recently made it clear that she’s not losing sleep over being called a "nepo baby."

The rising star, known for playing Prudence Featherington in Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton, said that she simply doesn’t care what people think about how she got her start.

While talking to The Independent, Bessie shared, "I have a lot of drive to make stuff happen myself, instead of waiting for the phone to ring."

"Some people might use that phrase (nepo baby), but I don't really care. I believe in myself and my trajectory being what it is, and I've never used my parents, ever, to get any work," she added.

Still, the actress said that she loves being in the same industry as her mum.

She continued: "It’s really nice when I’m in hair and makeup and the makeup artist says, ‘I worked with your mum.' Who wouldn’t like that?"

Imelda has been a star on stage and screen for years, but Bessie says it only really hit her when her mum showed up in Harry Potter.

The actress shared: "Like most children, I grew up reading them and going to the bookshops at midnight, so that was quite exciting."

However, Bessie thinks that Bridgerton became a hit partly because it came out at just the right time.