David Beckham receives delightful surprise from King Charles

King Charles seemed to have honoured a special milestone of David Beckham as the former footballer was delighted to a sweet gesture.

David, who is the ambassador of the King’s Foundation, attended the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in London to mark the start of the spring season on Monday.

During the meeting, David was greeted by the King and his wife Queen Camilla. They were all smiles chatting away when the monarch’s heartfelt gesture was revealed during the encounter.

Daily Mail’s royal editor, Rebecca English was privy to the encounter as shared the warm exchange that took place outside of Highgrove.

After David has said, “Your Majesty, it’s so nice to see you”, the King asked if he had received the present he and the Queen sent.

“You got it, didn’t you?” Charles asked.

“It was incredible,” David responded, adding, “Thank you, it was very kind.”

Camilla then chimed in, “Nice to see you again, glad you got the roses.”

This was David’s first attendance at the annual show, which came just two weeks after he celebrated his 50th birthday.

David had celebrated the milestone birthday with his wife Victoria Beckham and their three children. Notably absent were David and Victoria’s eldest son and daughter-in-law, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz.

The outing also comes amid ongoing tensions in the royal family and the Beckhams. The King has been estranged from his younger son, Prince Harry – who was also once close to the famous footballer but had a falling our few years ago.

Charles and David appear to be going through a similar hurdle as both fathers appear to be dealing with their rebellious sons.

Meanwhile, there seems to be an alliance brewing between Prince Harry and Brooklyn.

Brooklyn and Nicola recently connected with Harry and Meghan during a dinner party in Montecito. According to sources, the couples got along quite well and Harry offered his “unwavering support” to Brooklyn during this tough time.