Prince Archie’s loving gesture for Princess Lilibet melts hearts in new pic

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just marked their seventh wedding anniversary

Prince Archie doesn’t need any titles to tell him to treat his sister, Lilibet, like the princess she is.

In celebration of her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shared a touching Instagram tribute that included a never-before-seen photo of Prince Archie kissing Princess Lilibet on the forehead.

The sweet sibling snapshot was part of a collage the Duchess of Sussex posted on May 19, featuring around 40 personal photos documenting her and Harry’s relationship — from their early days to life now in Montecito, California.

The Christmas photo, labeled “2022,” showed the siblings in front of a festively lit tree, surrounded by wrapped presents and stockings. Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, both sport their father’s signature red hair, with Lili’s styled in pigtails.

Also included in the collage were tender family moments: an ultrasound labeled “Archie,” Meghan holding her baby bump, Harry cradling newborn Archie on May 6, 2019, and a candid shot of Meghan playing on the beach with the kids.

Another standout: the family painting together at a pint-sized picnic table — a glimpse into their quiet, creative life away from royal duties.

“Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories,” Meghan captioned the post, which was set to The Proclaimers’ I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

“Thanks to all of you… who have loved and supported us throughout our love story — we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!”