Prince Harry suffers setback amid 'threats', 'anger'

Prince Harry's emotional appeal of reconciliation with King Charles has sparked intense interest and speculation amid ongoing tensions within the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex's attempt to make amends with King Charles has encountered challenges amid his comments about the monarch's alleged treatment to heirs and spare.

Harry has reportedly been exposed for his alleged double standard after his "ill-advised" interview just minutes after his bid for taxpayer-funded security in the UK was thrown out of court.

During chat with BBC, Harry fumed at an "establishment stitch-up". Harry also opened up on the split with his family. However, he conceded: "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."

However, he reiterated: "I would love reconciliation with my family."

Sources close to the King have expressed disbelief at Harry's actions, with one telling The Times: "It’s not that the King won’t speak to him — it’s that he can’t. How can you have a private and delicate conversation when you know it is going to end up on a news special within hours?"

They went on suggesting Harry to avoid worsening the situation if he's serious about fixing his relationship with the royal family, saying: "Perhaps if he tried to earn rather than demand a reconciliation, things might go a little better for him. It’s just very tragic."

The source claimed, "Harry just sees conspiracy every time a decision doesn’t go in his direction."

They added: "He is like a gambler in a casino who can’t walk away, he just doubles down. Even when he speaks of reconciliation, it is laced with threats and anger."