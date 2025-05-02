Legal expert weighs in on Diddy’s ‘challenging’ case ahead of trial

Diddy’s case gets expert verdict three days before trial

Sean Diddy Combs is gearing up to fight a tough case after rejecting his last chance to plead guilty three days before his trial begins.

The 55-year-old disgraced rapper, who was arrested last year in September, will go to trial on Monday, May 5th, and according to legal analyst, Neama Rahmani, it will be a difficult battle to fight.

The attorney and former federal prosecutor told People Magazine, “This is a very strong case for the prosecution. The sheer number of victims, years and pattern of abuse and the electronic evidence implicating Combs make this a challenging case to defend.”

Speaking of his expectations of how the defense would go, Rahmani added that it is likely they would argue his hundreds of accusers are motivated by “fame, money or revenge” and challenge their credibility.

However, since “multiple victims are testifying Combs physically and sexually assaulted them,” Rahmani added, “It will be hard for the defense to argue it was all consensual.”

He went on to say that the freak-off party victims “may have been coerced by force or were unable to consent because they were under the influence of drugs."

No matter how the proceedings go, Rahmani doesn’t believe the court could turn in Diddy’s favour. “I expect him to be convicted,” he gave his final verdict, “and spend decades in prison.”