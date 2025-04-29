King Charles, Queen Camilla's key meeting announced after Meghan's tearful interview

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set for an emotional meeting with royals at Windsor Castle amid ongoing health crisis and Meghan Markle's ongoing interviews and projects.

The news about the royal family's meeting comes after Meghan Markle's latest interview in which she made a subtle dig at Prince Harry's family.

The monarch and his wife will host Swedish royalty at the royal residence next month to mark the second anniversary of the King's Coronation. They will plant a tree at the royal residence on May 1.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden gifted the royal family a Swedish oak tree which will be planted in the Home Park of Windsor Castle.

The King and the Queen are all set to celebrate the iconic moments of their crowing ceremony. The Coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in May 2023 and was attended by world leaders and royals from across the world.

The second anniversary may be an emotional occasion for Charles and Camilla after the King was diagnosed with cancer less than a year after his Coronation.

The latest announcement reveals the King, who recently made a candid health admission about wanting to live "long enough" to see a tree he planted grow, has no plans to abdicate the throne to Prince William.

The 76-year-old monarch, who is currently receiving treatment for cancer, made the emotional comment whilst meeting representatives of the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance in Rome.