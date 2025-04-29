Katherine Heigl shares her thoughts on leaving Hollywood

Katherine Heigl has recently discovered “peace and contentment” after leaving Hollywood.

Speaking exclusively to E! News, the Grey’s Anatomy alum opened up about moving her family out of entertainment industry, and relocating to Utah.

“I have found and carved out this peace for myself and for my family, and it brings me so much joy and contentment and clarity and grounding,” said the 46-year-old.

Katherine told the outlet, “And I just think, 'Why mess with that?'"

The Big Wedding actress shared her doubts of moving out of Hollywood, saying, “Sometimes I ask myself if I should be in the game, if I should be hustling, if I should be more ambitious.”

“And I just think I really don't want to,” she remarked.

Katherine noted, “If you don't want that, then don't do it, just because you think that's what you're supposed to do, or that's what society expects from you."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Fear of Rain actress explained how her relationship dynamic changed with husband Josh Kelley.

Calling him ‘safe habour,’ the Ugly Truth actress pointed out, “For me, he's just become, especially in this world we've created for ourselves out in Utah, he's become such my person, and he has always been.”

“Even in the beginning, like a safe harbour, somebody I could just really depend on and count on,” stated Katherine, who shares three children with husband Josh.

Meanwhile, the Jenny’s Wedding actress looked back at her time in the industry.

“I'm really happy and content and I'm so grateful for the years I had in the industry, in the hustle,” remarked Katherine.

The actress added, “My children were younger, and though I will always regret so much of the time I missed with them while I was hustling, while I was working, I am grateful to be here now.”