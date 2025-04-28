Eamonn Holmes reacts to Meghan Markle's family video

Eamonn Holmes has shared a strong opinion on Meghan Markle's latest video, which offered a rare glimpse and the voices of her and Prince Harry's children.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex posted a clip on Instagram showing her family making strawberry jam at their California home, featuring five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet.

While the video allowed fans to hear the youngsters, their faces remained hidden, in keeping with the Sussexes' careful stance on privacy.

Speaking on GB News, Holmes remarked: 'It's not much of a voice. It's a little voice. And it's got an accent.'

He then issued a warning:' Do not become used to it because I think they will be quite limiting as how to how much exposure these children actually get.'

In the background of the home video, Archie's excited voice can be heard saying,' Watch this!' as the family enjoys the sweet moment together.

Royal commentator also weighed in on Harry and Meghan's approach. She compared it to Prince William and Kate Middleton. 'A bit like William and Catherine, who would probably rather not have images of their children, even on their birthdays, splashed across the front pages.'