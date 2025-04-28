Heather Graham explains decision to remain child-free

Hollywood beauty Heather Graham has recently broken her silence on not having children.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Boogie Nights actress reflected on motherhood and explained her decision for remaining child-free.

“I’ve had moments where I wondered: what would it have been like if I had a kid? I guess I would say 80% of the time I feel glad I don’t have kids,” admitted the 55-year-old.

She continued, “I feel free and really good about it, and maybe 20% of the time I wonder what would it be like.”

Heather remarked, “You just have to appreciate the life you have.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Drugstore Cowboy actress lauded women who were bold enough to go against society’s expectations to have children.

Heather pointed out, “I do think it’s awesome now that more women are expressing their desire to not have kids.”

“The culture says: ‘You need to have kids.’ But why? If you’re not being a people pleaser, what do you really want?” stated the Hope Springs actress.

Meanwhile, Heather revealed that she had not spoken to her family for over 30 years.

“I think I felt, as a younger person, that I couldn’t really set boundaries with them that they would respect, so I wanted to explore that in the movie,” she said, referring to her latest movie, Chosen Family, which she also directed.

Heather recalled she was around 17 when she was offered a role in the hit 1988’s movie, Heathers, but her parents didn’t let her take the part.

“My father’s really religious, and they were, especially my father, very critical of everything I was doing,” mentioned the actress.

Heather told the outlet, “It didn’t feel like a healthy dynamic. I stopped talking to them and, I have to say, that was a huge relief.”

“I felt like, at that moment, my life opened up with a freedom. I didn’t need to please them,” added the actress.