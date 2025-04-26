'Greedy' Kanye West regrets having kids with Kim Kardashian: Details Inside

Kanye West makes shocking statement in recent livestream

Kanye West is making waves with his recent confession about wishing he had children with Paris Hilton instead of his former wife, Kim Kardashian.

The American rapper, who shares four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – with his ex-wife Kim, expressed his interest in having children with the socialite.

During a now-deleted livestream on a new Twitch channel, the Runaway hitmaker, while talking on the phone, said. “Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!”

Reflecting on the 44-year-old American media personality, West added, “Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now? Think about that. The Hilton. The Hilton s****.”

Hilton, who shares two children –Phoenix and London – with her beloved husband Carter Reum, wasn’t seen in the livestream.

This controversial livestream followed posts by the CARNIVAL singer, in which he accused Kardashian of taking their kids from him.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kanye, 47, penned, “Why is the celebrity world. Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick Rihanna [sic] [A&AP] Rocky included Trump Elon Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?”

He continued, “Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood But I don’t get to be a dad.”

For the unversed, after spending seven years together, the couple finalised their divorce in November 2022 due to irreconcilable differences.

However, they agreed to joint custody of their four children.