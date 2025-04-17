‘Pride & Prejudice’ director shares rare insight into now-viral scene

Joe Wright reflects on ‘Pride & Prejudice’ filming viral moment as 20th anniversary nears

Pride & Prejudice director Joe Wright recalled filming a popular scene and how it initially felt out of place.

In 2005’s adaptation of Jane Austin’s novel, Matthew Macfadyen, who played Fitzwilliam Darcy made a tiny gesture that is still one of the top moments in cinematic history.

After helping the film’s heroine, Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) into her carriage, Mr. Darcy made a tiny hand flex, and according to a new People Magazine interview with director, the moment wasn’t a scripted one.

"It wasn’t in the script, but that was an important moment in the book," the filmmaker revealed to the outlet. "This sudden realization, as they were parting, of what they meant to each other, or the kind of disturbance they caused in each other."

Recalling the time when they filmed the scene, he said that it was a gloomy day and "felt like I hadn’t conveyed what I wanted to."

Wright added that now it is surprising to see audience’s response, as initially he thought "it was rubbish and didn’t work."

"Now, people are still posting it. It's odd and really nice," he explained.

Pride & Prejudice is celebrating its 20th anniversary this November with a special re-release in theatres on April 20th.