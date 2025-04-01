Jason Momoa addresses possibility of his return to 'Dune: Messiah'

Jason Momoa is currently busy promoting upcoming film 'Minecraft' with Jack Black

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has teased his possible return to Dune Part 3.

Momoa played the ill-starred 'Duncan Idaho' in Timothée Chalamet movie released in 2021. The actor did not make an appearance in the second sequel as his character died in the first movie.

But it is expected that the Fast X star might make a comeback for Dune: Messiah.

The 45-year-old, in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, was asked if he would feature in the third Dune film.

Jason teased his return indirectly by saying ‘if you haven’t read the books, it not my fault.’

A Minecraft movie actor added, "Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not. But it’s the same thing like 'Game of Thrones', you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right?”

Eventually, he admitted, "I'm making a comeback. You got me in trouble!"

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the upcoming sequel is going to bring back Chalamet along with Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Florence Pugh.

The film is set to release globally on December 16, 2026.