Prince Harry receives heartbreaking blow from King Charles amid tough times

Prince Harry received upsetting news from his father King Charles as he was reportedly being excluded from a key update about the monarch's life.

According to the Mirror, the Duke of Sussex has not been informed about the monarch's 'brief' hospital stay amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

It has been said that Harry discovered the shocking news after the Buckingham Palace announcement.

For the unversed, on March 27, the Palace released a statement regarding King Charles' latest health update and sudden hospital visit, leading to the cancellation of his royal engagements.

The monarch's spokesperson shared, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed."

King Charles is currently at Clarence House and recovering from the side effects.

It is important to note that the Palace announced in February 2024 that the King had been diagnosed with cancer without mentioning the form of the disease.

Notably, Harry met his father only once for half an hour last February.