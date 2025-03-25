Pedro Pascal spills beans about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston

Pedro Pascal has recently broken his silence on relationship with Jennifer Aniston.

The Gladiator II actor reflected on his dinner date with the Friends alum as they had been on a three-hour-long outing, sparking relationship rumours.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the The Last of Us 2 premiere, Pedro talked about his meetup with We Are the Millers actress.

When asked if he would cast Jennifer in the upcoming episodes of his show, the Freaky Tales actor replied that he might “go on her show”.

The journalist questioned if he would that and do a role in The Morning Show, to which Pedro responded, “I would do anything for Jennifer.”

The Uninvited actor shared that Jennifer is a “good in crisis” person, and she is like that to everyone.

Gushing over the actress, Pedro said, “If you are in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what’s going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel.”

“If you’re really high at a party, make eye contact with Jen, and she’ll calm your central nervous system, and you’ll be like everything’s fine,” he told the outlet.

Meanwhile, an insider spilled to Page Six, “There is no romance going on between Jennifer and Pedro.”

The source added, “They respect each other as artists, but it’s strictly platonic, and they’re not dating.”