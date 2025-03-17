Justin Bieber says childhood left scars as Diddy faces new charges

Justin Bieber says childhood left scars he can’t 'escape'

Justin Bieber, who is currently under deep wafter after showing up in complete different zone, has opened up about the struggles he faced growing up, revealing that his childhood experiences left him overwhelmed by feelings of hate.

The Peaches hitmaker, who found fame at a young age, admitted that his early years in the spotlight weren’t as glamorous as they seemed.

Taking to his Instagram account, Justin wrote: "I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it."

Bieber said that the only way to let go of hate is to face it head-on, admitting that pain and anger often go hand in hand.

To set the tone, the father of one let SZA’s I Hate U do the talking.

This heartfelt confession follows another honest post where Hailey Bieber's husband opened up about feeling like a "fraud" and battling self-doubt.

"People told me my whole life, 'Wow, Justin, you deserve that'. And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud, like when people told me I deserve something," Justin shared.

However, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber's childhood mentor, recently showed up in court looking puffy with gray hair and a matching beard, as he pleaded not guilty to new charges. However, he is now accused of sexually abusing three victims over a span of 20 years, from 2004 to 2024.