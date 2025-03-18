Meghan Markle receives positive news after brutal allegations

Meghan Markle receives positive update after brutal allegations

Meghan Markle is breathing a sigh of relief after she was hit with fresh accusations of plagiarism, following her big announcement.

Meghan is set to launch her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on Lemonada Media after her Spotify podcast, Archetypes was cancelled after one season in 2023.

While the new podcast title has come under fire for being too similar of an already existing one, Confessions of a CEO. Social media users also pointed out that the name Confessions of a Female Founder was already established by YouTuber Kady Méite.

However, the YouTube creator is not holding any grudges against the Duchess of Sussex.

“I completely understand why people are drawing connections, and I truly appreciate the support and understand their intention,” Méite told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“But I also understand coincidences as well. It is highly unlikely Meghan even came across my channel but I am flattered by the thought.”

She continued, “What does concern me is how quickly this is turning into another reason to drag a woman down. That’s not something I want to contribute to. I know first-hand what it feels like to have my work actually copied...this isn’t that.”

Meghan’s podcast is set to premiere on April 8th and it is expected to feature “candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses.”