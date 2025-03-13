Amanda Seyfried dishes on landing dream role in upcoming show

Amanda Seyfried achieves her dream in upcoming project

Amanda Seyfried gushed about finally doing her dream acting role in her latest project.

The 39-year-old actress revealed that it was her childhood dream to play a cop and therefore she immediately said yes to her upcoming series, Long Bright River.

The Mean Girls star plays police officer Mickey Fitzpatrick on the new Peacock limited seriesand she told People Magazine, “I've always wanted to play a cop. It's like a childhood dream to play somebody that I just was always in awe of, even though it's funny [because] I'm not good with authority.”

Seyfried said that along with offering her, her dream role, the project also proved to be a good challenge for her as an actor, as it gave her the opportunity to learn.

”This is a girl that has got a lot of issues, a lot of traumas. She's a cop, she has a kid, she's a single mother, and she's flexing and trying to get by and she has all these responsibilities. It just seemed like it was chaos for her.”

She added that while playing the role, “I need a lot of guidance and a lot of information, and I like studying things and I just love going into worlds that I don't know. For me, it's the journey…I need to make sure that I'm not going to get bored while I'm away from my kids.”