‘Coldplay' gets strong backing from singer James Blake amid harsh public opinions

Chris Martin also opened about negative popular opinions

Globally acclaimed band Coldplay does not only have fans but also have critics with harsh opinions.

Band’s vocalist Chris Martin has even addressed the online negativity in the past saying that ‘they are not trying to fit in’ while adding that it is very ‘liberating’.

Singer and songwriter James Blake has finally called out the criticizers saying that 'Coldplay bashing has got to stop'.

The 36-year-old went on to say, "It’s not cool anymore! It’s not cool anymore to just be like ‘Coldplay’s not cool'. Just f*** off.”

James praised the band's songs and even called Martin a ‘melodic genius’.

He came out in support of the popular British rock group and said, "[If] you don’t like the sound of their last few records, OK. When you go and see them at Glastonbury, did you like a lot of the songs?”

"Probably. Maybe the band changed the way they dressed? Are we not allowed to change the way we dress?

The Mile High singer claimed at the BBC Sounds podcast Sidetracked with Annie and Nick that everybody is allowed to make songs in different genres, but that does not give others the right to bash them.