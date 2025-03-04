King Charles takes crucial decision to protect reign

King Charles is playing a crucial part in diplomatic ties after global peace comes under risk after a disaster meeting.

The monarch, who is the head of state of the UK and the Commonwealth, had to take on some important meetings following a heated exchange between Ukrainian president Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

The unexpected conflict occurred just a day after UK PM Keir Starmer had hand-delivered Charles invitation for Trump for a second state visit at Balmoral.

The King met with Zelenskyy on Sunday but the contents of the meeting were not revealed. According to royal expert Robert Jobson, the monarch must have followed in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, to handle this delicate matter.

“The King absolutely won’t say anything about Trump. He is a man who is a master of soft power diplomacy,” he told Express.co.uk. “He has been doing this for more than 50 years and knows how to be the most graceful of leaders after learning from the Queen.”

Charles, who is the head of state for Canada, met with Trudeau on Monday. Trudeau had hinted that he would discuss Trump’s threats to that state’s sovereignty.

A palace source shared that while the meeting with Trudeau and Zelenskyy was “routine but highly significant, given the global context”.