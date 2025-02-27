'Shrek 5' first teaser garners immense backlash

Zendaya to play pivotal role in Eddie Murphy starrer 'Shrek 5'

Mike Meyers led Shrek 5’s first teaser trailer has been dropped.

Universal Pictures have officially released the 27 seconds snippet featuring Shrek his wife Princess Fionna, voiced by Cameron Diaz, Donkey played by Eddie Murphy.

The all-new sequel has also introduced Zendaya as Fiona and Shrek’s daughter.

However, the first glimpse has not quite well received by the viewers as they all pointing out a similar flaw in the teaser.

Fans does not seem to have been impressed with the animation done in the fresh film, as one of them specifically mentioned: “The animation looks so off.”

Meanwhile, another fan seconded the opinion as they wrote: “Something about the animation just doesn’t scream Shrek, looks too ‘generic 2025 animation’ IMO,”

A third critic expressed: “I don’t know if this animation style is considered ‘better’ but it looks so off when compared to every other Shrek.”

The much-awaited installment, directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, is slated to hit theatres on December 23, 2026.

The last Shrek movie came out in 2010, which means the new entry is coming out after more than a decade.