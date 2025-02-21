Sean Diddy faces new legal setback with lawyer’s sudden exit

Sean "Diddy" Combs, music mogul who is currently spending "painful days" behind bars, once again found himself under deep water, as his lawyer Anthony Ricco unexpectedly stepped down from representing him in a sex trafficking and racketeering case in May.

In a court filing on Friday, Ricco made it clear that he won't be representing Diddy any longer, saying: "There’s no way I can continue to effectively represent him."

Before stepping down from the case, the lawyer discussed things with with lead attorney Mark Agnifilo. However, he’s decided not to reveal any details about his sudden exit.

The I'll Be Missing You rapper is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after he got arrested under some serious charges in September 2024.

Furthermore, Sean Diddy denied all those accusations and pleaded not guilty. If found guilty, Diddy could face life in prison for the racketeering charge and at least 15 years for sex trafficking.