Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's 'obsessed' post with 'special' message

Kim Kardashian gets 'special' response from former husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian's latest collaboration with Nike has sparked curiosity among fans, who speculate that Kanye West ignited the banter.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, to share a glimpse of her new venture with her fans around the world.

Sharing the new Nike x SKIMS logo, the mother-of-four wrote in the caption, "Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed. Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform."

Although the reality star subtly jabbed at her former husband, eagle-eyed fans quickly picked up on the hint. They flooded the comments section with relative comments about the former couple.

One fan commented, “As a Marketing student and lover of all of your ingenious campaigns I am on the edge of my seat for this one."

Another chimed in, adding, "They picked the right woman for the job."

Meanwhile, Kanye responded with a since-deleted post on the social media giant, posting a pair of Nike trainers as he sarcastically took the shot.

He wrote at the time, "This new Nike design really moved us, really inspired us at Yeezy. We appreciate you guys work to the team team [sic] behind these thanks for making something new and special. Love Ye.”

For the unversed, West parted ways with the leading brand back in 2014 following royalties issues.