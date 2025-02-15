Prince Archie receives unexpected surprise from Prince Harry’s ‘family’

Prince Harry was delighted to accept a surprise for his five-year-old son, Prince Archie.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in Vancouver, continuing with the Invictus Games solo, as Meghan Markle left for California after attending the first few days.

While Harry’s two children, Archie and Princess Lilibet, three, were not in attendance at the event, they were not forgotten when the royal couple received souvenirs and gifts for the athletes and the fans at the event.

As Meghan showed via her Instagram Story that she carried a “taste of Canada” for their children, Harry has one more gift for Archie.

The five-year-old royal got model Transformers toys of Megatron and Optimus Prime by Invictus Games athlete Michael Harrold.

The player told HELLO! that during a breakfast meeting, he had the chance to hand over the presents.

“I asked [Harry] what his best dad joke was, and then I gave him Optimus Prime, and Megatron, two toys from my son to his son,” Michael told the outlet.

Before the opening ceremony of the Games, Meghan took the opportunity to introduce Harry onstage just hours after they had touched down in Vancouver last weekend.

The Duchess emphasised that participants and their families at the Invictus Games were a part of their family.

“I need you to know how much it means to him and how much each of you mean to him,” Meghan told the crowd. “You are his family, just as we are his family. And I hope you recognise how much of his heart he has poured into every single beat that has gotten all of you to this week that is going to be spectacular.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s family in UK is still in no contact with him despite his meeting with his cancer-stricken father King Charles last year.