Chris Evans has certain conditions to return to 'Marvel'

'Captain America' sheds light on his return to the comic world

Chris Evans, who has been known to play Captain America, has stepped away from Marvel movies.

The last big shot movie by the studios was Avengers: End Game that came out in 2019.

In the film, his character Steve Rogers/Captain America can be seen handing over the shield to Sam Wilson/Falcon, now played by Anthony Mackie.

He recently denied rumours of him returning to the upcoming 2026 Avengers movie, stating that he is happily retired from Marvel.

Back in 2023, Evans told GQ that he would consider returning to the comic world if something comes up as per his expectations and it wouldn’t be something for a cash grab.

“I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of.”

“And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing", added the Gifted star.

However, the 43-year-old did appear for a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.