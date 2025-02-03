The Weeknd breaks four-year Grammys boycott with special performance

The Weeknd performs 'Cry For Me' and 'Timeless' on Grammys 2025

The Weeknd made a surprising comeback to the Grammys at the 2025 awards ceremony.

During the Sunday, February 2, event, the singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, took the stage after Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. introduced him, ending the musician's four-year boycott.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker treated the audience with Cry For Me and Timeless rendition from his new album titled Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Notably, the new album is the final chapter in his trilogy, following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

During the electrifying performance, the 34-year-old artist was at the center of the stage, accompanied by countless dancers, then was later joined by his tourmate Playboi Carti.

For the unversed, the Popular singer lambasted the prestigious award show in March 2021 "Because of the secret committees."

He revealed to The New York Times that he is done with the annual awards show, saying, "I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys."

On Sunday, Mason Jr. addressed the Canadian singer-songwriter’s past remarks, recalling, "I remember waking up to the headlines that the Weeknd called out the Academy for lack of transparency in our awards."

The CEO, who took over the role in 2020, disclosed that The Weeknd boycotting the Grammys made him revise voting committees.

"The Grammy electorate is now younger, nearly 40% people of color, and 66% of our members are new," Mason Jr. continued. "It’s a system rooted in fairness, integrity, and the principle that every voice in our community matters."

Additionally, before making a surprise return to the Grammys, The Weeknd announced a world tour last week.