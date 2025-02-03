Taylor Swift turns Travis Kelce dream into reality with bold statement

Taylor Swift stepped into music’s biggest night dressed in a red-sequinned minidress sans her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

While the popstar was not accompanied by her beau at the star-studded event in Los Angeles, it appears that she had held space for her man regardless.

The Lover crooner is known for dropping Easter eggs, made a bold statement about her relationship with Kelce.

Swift’s song Guilty As Sin has strong intimate and sensual undertones, which many fans have assumed has been written for the NFL athlete. The song is also where Swift appears to be feeling guilty for some of her explicit fantasises.

With the singer’s latest appearance, fans on the internet were left in a frenzy when a user pointed out an accessory that Swift had worn in tribute to her beau.

In one lyric, Swift sings, “What if he's written 'mine' on my upper thigh / Only in my mind?”

Not only is red the colour of Kelce’s football team, Kansas City Chiefs, but she also wore a ‘T’ pendant in a chain around her thigh, a clear nod to her lyrics.

Swift and Kelce have been going strong ever since they began dating in the Summer of 2023. As Kelce is set to have a big night of his own next week at the SuperBowl, there may be something else brewing for the couple in the background

The news also comes after Swift had received a permit to expand her Rhode Island mansion in December 2024.

Sources believe that Swift is planning to make it her home base as she considers growing her family with her beau.