King Charles, Prince Harry exchange 'private' message on Christmas

Royal fans received good news as King Charles and Prince Harry reportedly reunite on Christmas.

According to royal expert, Jennie Bond, the father-son duo might exchange messages "privately" to mark the festival.

In conversation with The Mirror, she said, "It may be that he and the King exchanged some form of message at Christmas time, we simply don't know and it is right that it should remain private."

However, the royal commentator reflected upon the Duke of Sussex's feelings about celebrating solitary Christmas, claiming that, "...Harry becomes more and more set on making a happy, settled life in California with his wife and children."

Speaking of the Christmas invitation controversy, Jennie added, "I don't think they would have been in the least surprised that they didn't feature in any way in the celebrations at Sandringham."

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020. Since then, the couple kept getting distant from the royal family.