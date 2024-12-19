Tom Holland gushes about acting with Zendaya: ‘Studios love it’

Tom Holland on acting with Zendaya

Tom Holland got candid on the pros of acting with Zendaya.

The actor recently opened up about working alongside his longtime girlfriend during a Christmas-themed episode of the Dish podcast.

The couple, who have shared the screen in three Spider-Man movies, will reunite professionally in 2025 for a fourth Spider-Man installment and a Christopher Nolan upcoming film.

When asked about collaborating with Zendaya on set, Holland jokingly replied, “Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen, it’s work, alright?”

On a more sincere note, he shared how comforting it is to have Zendaya as a co-star.

“Oh God, yeah. It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he said. “It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later.”

Zendaya has also spoken about their on-screen dynamic, telling Vanity Fair that working with Holland feels natural and secure.

“It’s actually strangely comfortable,” she said.

“It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.

He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”