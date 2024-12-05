Prince Harry 'could be forgiven' like Queen Camilla, experts weigh in

Royal fans hoping for reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry may need to temper their expectations, according to an expert.



Since stepping back from royal duties, the Sussexes have publicly shared private family moments and criticised the royal institution, leading to a deep rift.

Their actions have reportedly left Prince William particularly hurt, with tensions between the brothers reaching a breaking point.

In a recent interview with the Mirror, royal expert Duncan Larcombe expressed that while a reunion is not impossible, Harry faces significant challenges in rebuilding trust with William.

He said: "You only have to look at Camilla, who went from being public enemy #1 to our queen.

"[A reunion] is possible, you can never say never. But as far as we know, William is still very upset by his brother's behaviour and has broken that trust, that is so important to the royals, as they don’t lift a curtain on the institution. They don't go and sell information and stories or cash in on stories by giving interviews.

"It's their number #1 rule and it's tended to operate for everyone else as a one strike and you're out - a member of staff, an ex-bodyguard or even a friend of the family. They tend to get completely stone-walled from then on and forever."

Despite the rift, however, Duncan suggested that William and Kate will be keeping an eye on the revelations that come out of a new German documentary - Harry - The Lost Prince - focused on Harry and Meghan's life in Montecito post-Megxit and their attempts to stay relevant.

He said: "I think there's a strong chance they would probably have someone watch it on their behalf, just so they can flag up anything that needs addressing. William is a bit better than Harry at ignoring what's said about him, but he still does take interest."

It comes after former royal BBC correspondent Jennie Bond said that William is so angered by Harry and Meghan's behaviour that he has chosen to step away from his brother altogether. She told Times Radio: "I think as far as William is concerned, Harry really doesn't exist.

"William has enough pressure on his heart and his head, with his wife [ Princess of Wales ] and her ongoing cancer treatment, and his father [King Charles], his job and his kids that I don't think he's got any room in his soul to worry about his estranged brother...I think William has disowned Harry."



