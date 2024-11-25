'The Batman Part II' to bring back Bruce Wayne with major regret

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman Part II' is slated to release in 2026

The all-new Batman sequel starring Robert Pattinson will be bringing the comic fictional character Bruce Wayne again but with a major regret.

The 2022 film ended on a note, where the Riddler is murdered, and the Gotham city is flooded. The aftermath of the prior movie showcased great turmoil in the city where there's crime everywhere.

The Batman, who tries to grapple the aftermath, would supposedly blame himself for all the chaos according to director Matt Reeves. That is going to be the one major regret for Bruce Wayne in 2026 film.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Matt stated: "This was a time of great turmoil in the city, it's literally the week after what happened.”

“Much of the city is in desperation, so police can't get everywhere, there's crime everywhere, it's a very, very dangerous time."

[Batman’s] out there trying to grapple with the aftermath of everything that happened, which to some degree he blames himself for."

The new entry is aiming for a release in 2026. The star cast includes Robert, Paul Dano, Collin Farrell, Zoe Kravtiz, Jeffery Wright and Alfred Serkis.