Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share intimate wedding moments

Prince Harry married the love of his life, Meghan Markle, in 2018, after dating for two years. Together, they have two children—a son named Archie and a daughter named Lilibet.



However, the couple's relationship with the royal family became strained, leading them to step down as senior royals in January 2020 and relocate to the United States.

Since making this groundbreaking move, Meghan and Harry have shared significant insights into their private lives. From their controversial interview with legendary TV host Oprah Winfrey to the release of Harry's bestselling memoir Spare, the couple has consistently made headlines for both good and bad reasons.

One of their boldest decisions was to share their side of the story, including their love life, in a six-part Netflix documentary series titled Harry & Meghan.

The couple gave Oscar-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus the honour of showcasing glimpses into their private lives, exploring the intricacies of their relationship—from their early days of dating to building a new life in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The second half of the series treated viewers to previously unseen photos from their intimate wedding reception. According to OK! Magazine, the documentary featured rare private snaps, including images of Harry and Meghan dancing at their wedding.

Meghan also revealed the song for their first dance as husband and wife: Wilson Pickett's Land of a 1000 Dances. "I just really wanted the music to be fun—even our first dance," Meghan shared in the series. "Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great," she added.