Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds surprise 'Deadpool' fan with dream invite

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make heartwarming move following grand donation

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively throw a special surprise for a Deadpool fan battling cancer.

The power couple stunned fans with a heartwarming gesture, inviting Deadpool fan Riley to a Wrexham game in a heartfelt video.

Previously, Riley was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer in 2023.

He tried to reach out to Ryan after filing for an online appeal by Micky Day from Cancer Charity Miles.

The actor was quick to spot Riley's appeal as he dropped a message, asking to arrange for a meeting.

The 48-year-old invited the young boy to come and join him at the actor's club in Wrexham.

In the video, Riley was over the moon as he caught up with Ryan on call.

The Green Lantern star said, "Well, hello there, Riley. It is so nice to meet you. I have heard so much about you.

"You have been going through a lot, and I can't wait to meet you. I'm going to make sure this is one of the best days of your life."

His wife and better half, Blake also joined the call as she teased her husband.

She asked the little boy, "You're wearing Deadpool and Wolverine. Which one is your favourite?"

To which, Ryan quickly replied, "Deadpool."

Leaving the room, she then added: "Wolverine was his favourite, I can tell."

Appreciating their kind gesture, Riley's mother Sarah said of their meeting, "It was incredible that they took so much time out of their busy day to make one little boy feel special. Yeah, it means everything.

"You could see what it meant to him he was starstruck."

This comes on the heels of the couple's generous donation of £10,000 to a disabled four-year-old suffering from a rare brain disorder.