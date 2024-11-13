Olivia Rodrigo reconnects with pal Conan Gray after ‘Found Heaven On Tour’

Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo became friends because of their shared love for Taylor Swift

Long-time besties Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray are celebrating their time off together as the two are done with their successful tours this year.

The drivers license hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a wholesome carousel featuring best friend Conan, 25, as they went out and about in cosy fall outfits.

The first photo of the photo dump showed photo strips of the two making different faces as they were captured in a photo booth.

Another shot featured Olivia, 21, posing in front of the stadium when she was attending the Family Line singer’s Found Heaven On Tour concert.

Heartstopper actor Joe Locke also made an appearance in the Grammy-winning singer’s post as the three took a selfie at the tube.

This heart-warming vacation photo dump comes after Conan marked the end of his tour on November 10th after performing the last show in London at the OVO Arena, Wembley. The tour following the release of his latest album Found Heaven began on July 11th in Melbourne, Australia.

The two musical stars became friends in early 2021 through their mutual love for the pop superstar Taylor Swift.